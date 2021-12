YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured after an SUV got tangled up with a guy wire on a utility pole about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at East Rayen and Belmont avenues.

The SUV was traveling east on East Rayen Avenue when it was cut off by a Cadillac traveling south on Belmont Avenue.

It is not known if anyone is being cited. The driver ran away from the scene.