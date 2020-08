It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Dorchester Drive

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard police were called after a child on a bike was hit by an SUV on Tuesday.

Police say the child was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

There is no word yet on the condition of the child or whether the driver will be charged.