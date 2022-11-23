WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing several charges after police say she was driving impaired and caused a crash.

Officers on patrol near E. Market and Genesse Ave. NE were first alerted by dispatch just before 5 p.m. Monday about an SUV driving erratically. While they were looking for the vehicle, dispatch informed them that the SUV has just been in a crash at the intersection of E. Market St. and Eastland Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found two SUVs damaged. One was hit from behind. The people in the SUV that had just been hit were “shook up but OK,” the report stated.

The driver of the other SUV, later identified as Stephanie Domenick, 35, of Warren, was found behind the wheel with the SUV still in gear and running, according to a police report.

Officers asked Domenick to shut off the vehicle, but she was slow to react and they noticed that her pupils were “pinpoint,” the report stated. She also dropped her wallet while getting out her ID and was slow to react to that as well, according to the report.

Domenick failed a field sobriety test and was issued a ticket for OVI following a blood draw at the hospital.

Officers said a search of Domenick’s purse, which was sitting in the SUV, uncovered a prescription bottle full of suspected Xanax, marijuana and “other unknown suspected narcotics,” the report stated.

Domenick also faces a charge of driving under suspension. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Tuesday. A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10.