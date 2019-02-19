SUV crashes into Youngstown Dollar General Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - An SUV crashed into a Dollar General in Youngstown on Monday afternoon.

It happened at the store on Belmont Avenue around 3:30 p.m. That Dollar General is closed until further notice.

It looks like the driver was going south on Foster Street when she lost control, drove through a wooden fence behind the Dollar General and then crashed into the building.

The SUV crashed through the building's wall and into a back storage area.

The driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is not known.

Police are still investigating how it happened.