SUV crashes into Youngstown Dollar General

It happened at the store on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown

Posted: Feb 18, 2019 04:38 PM EST

Updated: Feb 18, 2019 07:11 PM EST

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - An SUV crashed into a Dollar General in Youngstown on Monday afternoon.

It happened at the store on Belmont Avenue around 3:30 p.m. That Dollar General is closed until further notice.

It looks like the driver was going south on Foster Street when she lost control, drove through a wooden fence behind the Dollar General and then crashed into the building.

The SUV crashed through the building's wall and into a back storage area.

The driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is not known.

Police are still investigating how it happened.

