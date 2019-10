Troopers and emergency workers are on the scene of a crash in Kinsman

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver is lucky to be alive after being thrown from a vehicle during a crash in Kinsman.

The accident happened about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on Route 7, just south of Route 5.

Troopers say the driver of an SUV went off the road, hit a culvert and then smashed into a tree. He was thrown from the vehicle.

The man suffered an injury to his knee and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. His SUV was totaled.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.