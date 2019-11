An SUV crashed into a building Tuesday in Beaver Township

Police say it happened about 8:43 a.m. at a business in the 700 block of E. Western Reserve Road.

No one was taken in an ambulance from the scene, according to police.

The SUV was sitting inside the building up to the driver’s seat.

The crash is under investigation.