SUV crashes into side of business in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after an SUV hit the side of a business in Youngstown.

It happened just after 12 p.m. at the Petra Food Mart at South and East Dewey avenues.

The SUV hit the wall, damaging the front end of the vehicle and buckling the brick wall of the store. The vehicle did not go inside the building.

It is not known how serious the injuries are.