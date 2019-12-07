Sutliff Museum in Warren offers new free app

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, the Sutliff Museum in Warren launched a new phone app, making it easier to learn more about the Underground Railroad in Trumbull County.

The free app gives visitors the chance to learn more about the museum. People can use iPad kiosks throughout the museum, or now, on their own devices.

As a bonus, items that aren’t in the museum can be found on the app. That way, people have the chance to earn more about the Sutliff family and their impact on Trumbull County by viewing letters and objects that are not on display.

The app was funded by a state grant generated from donations.

The hope is to attract the younger generation to local history.

“One of our biggest pushes within the last year is trying to target a younger crowd because history seems like it’s going off into the distance, but it’s still very relevant,” said Museum Director Melissa Karman.

The app is free to download on your device and can also be found on the museum’s website.