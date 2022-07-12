LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Lisbon is proud to show off its newest park feature, an exercise path located at Lisbon Park.

The path has been in the works for two years. We spoke with Lisbon Mayor Peter Wilson about all the work that went into this special project.

Two years ago, the city applied for a state grant and received $75,000 in state funding for the exercise path.

“We heard about this grant from other municipalities and decided to try it,” Wilson said.

This is the first time Lisbon has been awarded money from this type of funding source.

The path is around 1/3 of a mile and circles the main park.

The mayor says the park is a perfect location for the path.

“The park is in the middle of the village, it’s really accessible. We have walking paths. It’s out in the midst of everything,” Wilson said.

Wilson says this sustainable exercise path is a great addition to the community, especially post COVID-19.

“Everyone wants to be healthy again, there’s much more emphasis on health and well-being. This path is fantastic,” Wilson said.

The path has been open for three weeks now.

“I see kids riding their bicycles on it, rollerblading, people bringing their dogs up here, just everyone. It crosses all demographics, age-wise, sex-wise,” Wilson said.

The mayor says he is hopeful people will continue to take advantage of this community resource.

“We want to have people here year-round, that’s the idea, to get people healthy, use our natural resources,” Wilson said.

The city plans to put in an exercise station, solar lighting and benches around the path.

Wilson says Senator Mike Rulli, Senator Tim Ginter, the engineers and contractors have all made this possible.