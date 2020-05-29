Suspension of utility shutoffs in Youngstown ends Monday; payment plans available

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown said water service will not be shut off on Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Homeowners in the City of Youngstown who owe money on their water bill from the past few months will now have to start paying it back.

The Youngstown Water Department is notifying customers that the moratorium on utility shutoffs ends Monday, June 1.

Under Governor Mike DeWine’s orders, the water department suspended disconnections and waived fees or penalties for March, April and May.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown said service will not be shut off on Monday, but those with delinquent accounts should call the water department to set up a payment plan. That number is 330-742-8749.

For more information, visit the city’s website.