Suspended New Middletown police officer pleads guilty to drunk driving

She was charged with OVI after a crash on I-680 earlier this month

Brooke McCon

NEW MIDDLETOWN (WKBN) – Suspended New Middletown Police Sgt. Brooke McCon pleaded guilty to drunk driving.

She was cited with an OVI after refusing to take a breathalyzer test.

It came earlier this month following a crash on Interstate 680 in Boardman.

Court records show McCon has paid hundreds of dollars in fines.

She’ll have to spend three days in jail or take a driver’s safety course.

In the meantime, her driver’s license is suspended for a year.

McCon is on paid administrative leave from the department.

