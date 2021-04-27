Suspended New Middletown police officer pleads guilty to drunk driving

NEW MIDDLETOWN (WKBN) – Suspended New Middletown Police Sgt. Brooke McCon pleaded guilty to drunk driving.
She was cited with an OVI after refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
It came earlier this month following a crash on Interstate 680 in Boardman.
Court records show McCon has paid hundreds of dollars in fines.
She’ll have to spend three days in jail or take a driver’s safety course.
In the meantime, her driver’s license is suspended for a year.
McCon is on paid administrative leave from the department.