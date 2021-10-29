Suspects in Youngstown child endangering case appear in municipal court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The mother of a toddler who police say overdosed on fentanyl waived her preliminary hearing Friday in municipal court on child endangering and other charges while a charge against a co-defendant was dismissed.

The charge of child endangering against Jarrell Washington, 33, which was dismissed at his preliminary hearing, will instead be directly presented to a Mahoning County grand jury, said Assistant City Prosecutor James Vivo.

Vivo said the charge was dismissed because the mother of the child, Samantha Strickland, 27, refused to testify against Washington.

Strickland had her own preliminary hearing before Visiting Judge David Fuhry on charges of child endangering and felonious assault. She waived her hearing and Judge Fuhry bound her cases over to the grand jury.

Police said Strickland was charged after her 1-year-old daughter was taken to a hospital July 7 and had to be revived with Narcan because the child had ingested drugs.

Police said Strickland lied about what happened.

A report is not available to detail why Washington was also charged