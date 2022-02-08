YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Suspects in two separate murder cases were arraigned Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Johnnie McCall, 31, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder for the Dec. 15 shooting of Calvin Moore, 27.

Moore was shot in early Dec. 12 in an East Midlothian Boulevard parking lot after police said he and McCall argued. Moore died Christmas Day of his wounds in St. Elizabeth Health Center.

A grand jury indicted McCall Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated murder with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, two counts of murder with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, felonious assault with firearm, repeat violent offender and notice of prior conviction specifications, having weapons while under disability with a firearm specification and carrying a concealed weapon.

Magistrate James Melone set McCall’s bond at $500,000. He has a trial date of Feb. 28 before Judge Anthony D’Apolito which will almost certainly be pushed back.

Also pleading not guilty for the Dec. 27 shooting death of Joseph Addison, 42, at a Tyrell Avenue apartment complex was Marquez Thomas, 24.

Thomas was indicted Jan. 27 by a grand jury on charges of aggravated murder with a firearm specification, two counts of murder with firearm specifications, four counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone with a firearm specification and possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture of money in a drug case specification.

Three other people were killed in the same shooting that killed Addison.

Also charged with murder in the case is Thomas’ sister, C’Mone Thomas, 22. She has yet to be taken into custody.

Magistrate Melone continued his bond of $800,000. A trial date of March 14 was set before Judge John Durkin.

Arraigned on a charge of carrying concealed weapons for having a gun just before Addison was killed was Marcus Scott, 28. He pleaded not guilty and has a trial date of March 21 before Judge Durkin. His bond was set at $10,000.