YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man and a woman accused of shooting at a home in Austintown in December have been sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Austin Swiger, 23 and Merrissa Durda, 33, were each sentenced by Judge Anthony Donofrio after pleading guilty to a charge of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school zone.

An agreed-upon sentencing agreement calls for both to be sentenced to three to four and a half years in prison, however, they are eligible for judicial release after six months.

The pair were charged after shots were fired about 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at a home on Ellenwood Avenue.

No one was injured.