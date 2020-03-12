Suspects arrested after teen reports being dragged by car in Warren

Wilson Adams, II, 19, is charged with felonious assault, while Ashley Crislip, 30, is charged with complicity

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two suspects are facing charges after a teen reported being dragged from a car in Warren last week.

The two were arrested in connection with a report made by a 17-year-old boy on Feb. 18. That boy said a driver dragged him from a car while he was riding a bicycle in Warren.

According to a police report, the victim, who has autism, told police that he traded his mountain bike for a BMX bike down the road from his house. He said a driver approached him near the Pit Stop gas station and accused him of stealing the bike. He said the man then reached out of the car, grabbing him by his hooded sweatshirt and dragged him through the parking lot as he drove.

Police said the boy had road rash on his hips and had cuts that were bleeding.

Police said witnesses were able to describe the driver and a female passenger in the vehicle because they returned to Pit Stop after the incident.

Adams pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday and his bond was set at $75,000.

Crislip also pleaded not guilty and she was released on a $20,000 bond.