MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police have released the names of five people that are “most wanted” right now in Northwestern Pennsylvania.

The suspects include the following: Richard John Taylor, III, 28, of Slippery Rock wanted for robbery

Doanld Lee Burk, 51, of Petrolia, wanted for DUI

William Henry Hess, 35, of Butler, wanted for rape, sexual assault and incest

William Heath Kelsea, 48, of Butler, wanted for theft and related offenses

Tabitha C. Richards, 28, of Roanoke, Va., wanted for theft and other related offenses

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-284-8100