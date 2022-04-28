YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The northbound lanes of South Avenue are blocked due to a crash in front of the Shell gas station.

A witness said the car was pulling out of a drive-thru and struck another vehicle, drove over a curb, before coming to a stop in the street. A firefighter on the scene said it is suspected that the driver overdosed.

Youngstown police and firefighters are on the scene, as well as an AMR ambulance. The man was being treated by paramedics.

The firefighter said no one else was injured.

WKBN is on the scene, working to get more details. Check back here for updates on this developing story.