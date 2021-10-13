Suspected marijuana grow operation uncovered at Newton Falls house

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators say they discovered a suspected marijuana grow operation at a house in Newton Falls.

The discovery was made around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 100 block of Olive Street by Newton Falls officers and the Trumbull Action Group Drug Unit (TAG).

Officers said they’ve been watching the home for about three months as part of an investigation. The undercover operation is one of more than 115 drug cases since the beginning of this year as part of “Operation Don’t Bring Your Drugs to Newton Falls.”

Investigators reported seizing marijuana plants as well as other suspected drugs.

Charges are pending laboratory tests on the suspected drugs.