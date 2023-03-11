NORTH BEAVER TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A man was arrested Saturday morning after police believed drugs and alcohol were involved in a hit and run, according to a police report.

Just after 4 a.m. Saturday, Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 18 and Galilee Road in North Beaver Township after the report of a hit and run.

At the scene, the victim told police the suspect had sideswiped his car while on the I-76 exit to Route 18. The victim followed the suspect to his home and then called police, according to a report.

Police found the suspected driver at a nearby home and discovered he showed signs of impairment, according to the report.

Police arrested the suspect and charges are pending.