Suspected fentanyl, guns seized in two Youngstown arrests

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police found three guns in two separate incidents early Friday and early Saturday.

About 12:30 a.m. Saturday, vice squad officers on patrol spotted a car driven by Ernest Cottle, 34, of Bryson Street, without a front license plate on Delaware Avenue.

When the officers tried to pull the car over, reports said Cottle pulled into a drive in the 700 block of Delaware Avenue before accelerating through several yards before stopping at a nearby home.

Cottle told police he drove away because he has a suspended license, reports said. On the route Cottle drove, reports said police found a loaded .40-caliber handgun and a bag of crack cocaine.

Cottle was booked into the Mahoning County jail on gun and drug weapons charges. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Also expected to be arraigned on gun charges is Daniel Watson, 32, of Volney Road. He was arrested about 3:40 a.m. Friday after a chase that began on the North Side and ended in the yard of his home.

Reports said officers were on patrol in the area of Crandall and Juanita avenues on the North Side when the truck Watson was driving was spotted on Fifth Avenue driving away from where the gunfire was coming from.

An officer tried to pull Watson over for an illegal turn but instead the truck drove away, first at a slow rate of speed. Reports said while it refused to stop, Watson stopped for all stop signs and red lights and signaled all his turns.

That changed, however, when they got to Interstate 680 and Mill Creek Park, where Watson was driving at a high rate of speed until he reached his home.

Reports said when Watson got out of the truck, a 30-round magazine that was in his lap fell to the ground. Police found a 9mm handgun on the seat and an AR-15 pistol on the floorboards, reports said.

As police were questioning Watson, another man inside the house, Edward Watson, 36, who also lists the home as his address, came outside and demanded to know what was going on.

The man told police they were on his property. He was arrested after he refused orders to stay away from the truck, reports said. Reports said he had a bag of fentanyl in his pocket and in a canister on a chain around his neck.

Reports said an officer put the canister in the front seat of a cruiser but Edward Watson shook the cruiser, which caused the canister to open. Because fentanyl has caused people to become sick in the past when they come in contact with it, the cruiser was taken out of service and towed back to the police department, reports said.

Daniel Watson was arrested on gun and fleeing and eluding charges. Edward Watson was arrested on obstruction charges. Reports do not list how the two men may be related.