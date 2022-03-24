WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several suspected drugs were seized during a raid in Warren Thursday.

Agents with the TAG Drug Task Force searched two homes — one in the 400 block of Hall Street NW and the other on the 400 block of Fairmount Avenue NE. Investigators say both houses were used by the same suspect.

Police seized approximately 100 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 200 grams of suspected cocaine, one gun and $36,000 in cash. A vehicle belonging to the suspected was also seized.

TAG officials were assisted by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office and the Warren City Police Department.

The suspect was not identified at this time. The drugs are being tested.