Suspected drugs seized in Columbiana County raid

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Drug Task Force raided a house Thursday in Salem where they found suspected drugs.
According to police, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Teegarden Road.
Several suspected drugs were seized including methamphetamine, pills, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and drug paraphernalia.
A digital scale and packaging were also seized, according to police.
Charges are pending lab results on the items.
Mary Kiehl was arrested during the raid on a warrant.