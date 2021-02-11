Suspected drugs seized in Columbiana County raid

Local News

Charges are pending lab results

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights on during an emergency.

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Drug Task Force raided a house Thursday in Salem where they found suspected drugs.

According to police, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Teegarden Road.

Several suspected drugs were seized including methamphetamine, pills, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and drug paraphernalia.

A digital scale and packaging were also seized, according to police.

Charges are pending lab results on the items.

Mary Kiehl was arrested during the raid on a warrant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com