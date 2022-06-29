LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing several charges after police say drugs were found in her car during a traffic stop in Leetonia.

Police say they stopped a car driven by 51-year-old Stephanie Rupprecht on Tuesday and searched it after she told them they could.

Inside, police say they found suspected methamphetamine, needles, a scale and marijuana.

She was booked into the Columbiana County Jail on charges of no driver’s license and having drug paraphernalia.

Additional charges are pending lab results from the suspected drugs.