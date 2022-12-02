EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Lab results will determine charges following a drug raid in Columbiana County.

The Columbiana County Drug Task Force and the Columbiana County Special Response Team searched a house on the 1900 block of Smithfield Street in East Liverpool on Thursday.

Inside the house, officers said they found suspected heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, pills and $1,684 in cash, along with two loaded guns.

All of the drugs and evidence were seized. The investigation is ongoing.