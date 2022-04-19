EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Columbiana County are waiting for lab results to file charges in connection with a drug raid this week in East Liverpool.

Several agencies were involved in the search at a home 1600 block of Etruria Street.

Law enforcement seized suspected methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, hypodermic needles money and guns, according to police.

Charges are pending lab results on the drugs.

The agencies involved in the search were the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, East Palestine Police Department, East Liverpool Police Department and the Columbiana County Drug Task Force.