Suspected burglars lead police on high-speed chase in Mercer Co.

COOLSPRING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Two men were arrested Thursday after a police chase in Mercer County.

According to a police report, officers were notified about 5 p.m. about a possible burglary in Coolspring Township. The caller said they came home to find two people carrying possessions out of their house. They said the suspected burglars took off in a white car heading west on State Route 62.

Troopers spotted a car matching that description and a chase ensued along State Route 62 and then onto Interstate 79.

Troopers said the people in the car started throwing items out of the windows.

At times the chase reached speeds of 120 miles per hours, according to troopers.

The car was finally stopped with tire deflation strips and a “pit” maneuver to disable the vehicle, police said.

William Jackson, 30, of Erie and Tyquan Smith, 24, also of Erie, were arrested on charges of burglary, fleeing and eluding and other charges.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story identified a victim as the suspect. This story has been corrected. We regret the error.