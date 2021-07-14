Suspect turns herself in to police in arson fraud case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another suspect was arraigned in connection to a $1 million arson-for-profit case in Mahoning County.
The crimes alleged include:
- Burning several buildings owned by group members
- Defrauding insurers, including Allstate Insurance, Farmers Insurance and Nationwide Insurance
- Changing one-dollar bills into twenties, fifties and one hundreds
- Hiding from the Social Security Administration a mineral-rights windfall so that more than $30,000 in benefits could be collected
- Burglarizing a home intending to destroy evidence about the group’s crimes
Kyrene Rodriquez, aka Kyrene Moirai Rinard Floyd, 36, of Youngstown, is the latest of the 7-member group to be arrested. She was arraigned Tuesday and issued a $20,000 bond.
Others charged in the case are:
- Heather Marie Kellar, formerly known as James Kellar, 48, of Niles
- Theodore Edward Dozier Wynn, aka Ted Wynn, 29, of Youngstown
- Juan Rodriguez, aka Johnny Rodriguez, 32, of Youngstown
- Christopher J. Gibboney, 29, of Girard
- Jessica Gonzalez, 51, of Youngstown
- Tricia Floyd, aka Patricia Floyd, 69, of Youngstown
Tricia Floyd is accused of being the ringleader. Prosecutors say Floyd, along with her daughter, son-in-law and several others plotted together to set fire to Floyd’s own home, getting more than $260,000 from the insurance company.
Prosecutors also claim a house on Carson-Salt Springs Road, belonging to suspect Heather Keller, was torched not once but twice in 2014, bringing another $282,000 settlement.
Authorities also charged Floyd with defrauding the Social Security Administration for SSI benefits while failing to disclose nearly $300,000 she received as part of an oil and gas drilling contract on her property.
The burglary is alleged to have taken place in Ashtabula County, according to the indictment.