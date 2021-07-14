Suspect turns herself in to police in arson fraud case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another suspect was arraigned in connection to a $1 million arson-for-profit case in Mahoning County.

The crimes alleged include:

Burning several buildings owned by group members

Defrauding insurers, including Allstate Insurance, Farmers Insurance and Nationwide Insurance

Changing one-dollar bills into twenties, fifties and one hundreds

Hiding from the Social Security Administration a mineral-rights windfall so that more than $30,000 in benefits could be collected

Burglarizing a home intending to destroy evidence about the group’s crimes

Kyrene Rodriquez, aka Kyrene Moirai Rinard Floyd, 36, of Youngstown, is the latest of the 7-member group to be arrested. She was arraigned Tuesday and issued a $20,000 bond.

Others charged in the case are:

Heather Marie Kellar, formerly known as James Kellar, 48, of Niles

Theodore Edward Dozier Wynn, aka Ted Wynn, 29, of Youngstown

Juan Rodriguez, aka Johnny Rodriguez, 32, of Youngstown

Christopher J. Gibboney, 29, of Girard

Jessica Gonzalez, 51, of Youngstown

Tricia Floyd, aka Patricia Floyd, 69, of Youngstown

Pictured L to R top: Tricia Floyd, Jessica Gonzalez, Juan Rodriquez, Bottom L to R: Theodore Edward Dozier Wynn, Christopher J. Gibboney, Kyrene Rodriquez (aka Kyrene Moirai Rinard Floyd), Missing: Heather Marie Kellar

Tricia Floyd is accused of being the ringleader. Prosecutors say Floyd, along with her daughter, son-in-law and several others plotted together to set fire to Floyd’s own home, getting more than $260,000 from the insurance company.

Prosecutors also claim a house on Carson-Salt Springs Road, belonging to suspect Heather Keller, was torched not once but twice in 2014, bringing another $282,000 settlement.

Authorities also charged Floyd with defrauding the Social Security Administration for SSI benefits while failing to disclose nearly $300,000 she received as part of an oil and gas drilling contract on her property.

The burglary is alleged to have taken place in Ashtabula County, according to the indictment.