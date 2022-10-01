WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in jail Saturday morning suspected of throwing boiling water on a victim in a wheel chair, according to Warren police.

Darrell Sims, 52, is charged with felonious assault and two counts of burglary after the altercation happened Thursday around 9 a.m.

According to a police report, Sims approached the victim in a wheelchair with a cup of boiling water on the 900 block of West Market Street.

Sims reportedly said, “…you’re going to take this, or I’m going to shoot you.” He then threw the cup of boiling water on the victim’s face and ran away, according to the police report.

The victim had minor burns on his face and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital by the EMTs on scene.

Police say it’s unknown if the burns are chemical or temperature based.

Sims was booked into the Trumbull County Jail around 7 p.m. Thursday. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Monday at 9:45 a.m.

While Sims is facing burglary charges, it’s unclear what he is suspected of stealing.