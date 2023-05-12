CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A Holmes County man was set to go on trial for starting a fire at a former steel plant. Instead, he is now choosing to plead guilty.

Lucas Wheat-Croft is accused of starting a fire at the former Warren Steel Holdings plant in Champion back on October 17.

Yesterday, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of vandalism.

Officials say the fire was intentionally set using paper products. And the building was later demolished.

Wheat-Croft was one of four arrested and will be sentenced on June 22nd.