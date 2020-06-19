Suspect surrenders on charges in Youngstown shooting

Raymond Owens, Jr. is charged with shooting and injuring a man on S. Jackson Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted for a shooting last week on Youngstown’s east side has turned himself in.

Raymond Owens, Jr., 31, surrendered at the Mahoning County Jail on warrants filed in municipal court charging him with three counts of felonious assault and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

He is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today.

Owens is charged with the wounding of a man June 10 in the 100 block of South Jackson Street.

Police were called there about 3:10 p.m. and found the man on a front porch being treated by two other people before an ambulance took the victim to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

The victim is expected to recover.