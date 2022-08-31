WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Someone smashed the front glass door and windows of Trumbull County Children Services’ building on Reeves Road in Warren on Wednesday morning.

Tim Schaffner, executive director of Trumbull County Children Services, said it happened around 8:45 a.m. He said someone appeared to have smashed the door and surrounding windows with a baseball bat.

For now, his staff will be working remotely until the perpetrator is caught.

Schaffner said police have a suspect in the crime. He said police responded quickly to the scene.

