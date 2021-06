YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators say someone set Big A Drive-Thru in Youngstown on fire overnight.

The arson happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the corner of Glenwood and Sherwood avenues on the south side.

Firefighters said surveillance video shows someone near the back side of the business around the time of the fire, so they do have a person of interest.

Damage to the business was minor, so the drive-thru will remain open.