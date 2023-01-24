GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Police were called to a home on Stambaugh Street on Saturday after getting reports of a fight, where one man then resisted arrest.

Luis Tellez and another man were in the street when police arrived, where reports state the man was attempting to restrain Tellez. The report states an officer smelled alcohol on Tellez’s breath as he separated the two men.

The man told police that Tellez was working for him at the home when he showed up drunk, and after being told to get his things and leave, Tellez refused and lunged at him.

As officers were attempting to place Tellez in their car, he began screaming vulgar words at the officers and attempted to lunge at one, according to the report. The man turned over Tellez’s possessions — a duffel bag, a gym bag and a garbage bag — to police at the scene.

Upon arrival at the station, the report states Tellez continued to resist police, refusing to exit the vehicle, yelling at and headbutting an officer.

When officers checked Tellez’s property, they reported finding a bottle of bourbon whiskey and a pill bottle with miscellaneous pills.

Tellez stated officers popped his shoulder out of place and that he wanted medical attention, he was then transported to St. Joe’s Hospital in Warren.

Tellez is charged with felonious assault, assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

Tellez is set to return to court Feb. 15 for pretrial. His bond was set at $5,000.