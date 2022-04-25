HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – We now know the name of the man facing charges in connection to what investigators say was a shooting that stemmed from road rage.

Nicholas Leigh, 26, was arraigned on charges of felonious assault, improperly handling firearms, and carrying a concealed weapon. His bond was set at $2,500.

The charges stem from what troopers described as a road rage incident involving two men on motorcycles. It happened Saturday morning near the intersection of State routes 46 and 82 in Howland.

The area is highly traveled, and more than a dozen people called 911.

Caller: “There’s two motorcycle drivers that got off their motorcycles and they’re fighting in the middle of the road.”

Caller: “There’s two motorcycles. There’s shots fired. They’re on the ground.”

Not many details are being released. Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.