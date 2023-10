WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Champion man was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on charges that he set a fire at a Howland laundromat.

Michael D. Robinson is facing two counts of arson and a theft charge in connection to another case.

The charge stems from the investigation into a July 24 fire at the Mayfair Laundromat on Elm Road.

Investigators believe the fire started in the area of a coin gaming machine.