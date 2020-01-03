Co-defendant in Youngstown murder, dismemberment case ordered to report to jail

Shannon Graves' remains were found in a freezer at a Campbell home in 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A co-defendant in the case of a Youngstown woman’s death and dismemberment nearly three years ago has been ordered to report to jail.

Katrina Layton was a co-defendant in the murder case of 28-year-old Shannon Graves.

On December 12, prosecutors argued Layton violated the conditions of her bond by talking to her codefendant and boyfriend, Arturo Novoa, even though she was ordered not to.

According to court documents, Layton had 37 phone calls with Novoa while he was in jail.

On Friday, Judge Anthony Donofrio set her bond at $20,000 cash and she must turn herself in until it is posted.

In July, Novoa was sentenced to 48 years to life in Graves’ murder.

Prosecutors say Layton lied and misled investigators in the case.

