YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who police said was responsible for a 2020 standoff on the south side was sentenced to just under four years in federal prison.

Brandon Turjonis, 33, received the sentence Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio from U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty Aug. 10 to the charge.

Judge Polster sentenced Turjonis to 46 months in prison, with credit for the time he has already served in the case.

Youngstown police arrested Turjonis June 19, 2020, following a standoff at his Aberdeen Avenue home.

Police were called to the street for a report of a man walking around with a gun. When they got there, they saw Turjonis outside with a gun.

Turjonis stayed in the home for about three hours until a negotiator with the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team talked him out.

Turjonis is accused of pointing a gun at a neighbor. Other witnesses told authorities he often shot the gun in his backyard to intimidate his neighbors, prosecutors said in previous court motions.

Inside the home, police found an AK-47 type semiautomatic rifle that was not registered to Turjonis. He is not allowed to have or be around a gun because of a 2015 conviction in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for attempted endangering children and illegal cultivation of marijuana.

His case was bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury in August and he was indicted. He was found competent to stand trial Jan. 29 before his case was transferred to federal court in February. After the case was transferred, the charges at the state level were dismissed.

Turjonis was being held on a probation violation out of Trumbull County. He had asked to be released on bond once that sentence was over earlier this summer, but Judge Polster denied that motion July 9.