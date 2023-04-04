YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a South Side shooting death has been declared incompetent to stand trial.

The ruling came Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after Judge John Durkin in February ordered a competency evaluation for Carlos Flores, 20, of Youngstown.

Flores is charged with murder for the July 18, 2021, shooting death of Reshaud Biggs Jr., 17.

The ruling means that Flores will be taken to a mental health facility to be treated to see if his competency can be restored. If his competency is restored, he will then face trial for Biggs’ death.

Flores has been held in the Mahoning County Jail on $1 million bond since his arrest about a week after Biggs died.

Biggs was found shot to death at about 10 p.m. at a gas station at the corner of South and East Avondale avenues. Police have not released a motive or much information about the case, except to say the bullet that killed Biggs was fired from a distance.

Flores turned himself in to police about a week after Biggs was killed when a warrant was issued for his arrest. Flores was free on bond in an unrelated weapons case when he was accused of killing Biggs. The bond in that case was revoked shortly after he was arrested on the murder charge.