Suspect in Youngstown double homicide waives preliminary hearing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The suspect in a double homicide on Youngstown’s south side waived his preliminary hearing Monday in municipal court.

Judge Carla Baldwin bound the case against John Brunner III, 30, of Akron and Warren, over to a Mahoning County grand jury.

Brunner is charged with two counts of aggravated murder for the slayings of Cierra Morris, 25 and her father Leroy Morris, 58, inside their West Judson Avenue home.

The family of the victims spoke out last week, looking for help from the community.

Police said that the slayings were the result of a domestic dispute. Cierra Morris and Brunner had a child together, police said.

Brunner remains in the Mahoning County Jail on a $2 million bond.