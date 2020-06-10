Suspect in Youngstown bar shooting sentenced in unrelated gun case

Lamar Armstrong's case for the bar shooting is still pending

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was a suspect in a New Year’s night shooting near a Youngstown bar was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison this week for having a gun in an unrelated case.

Lamar Armstrong, 32, of DuPont Avenue, was sentenced in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio after pleading guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Armstrong was accused of having a stolen 9mm semiautomatic handgun May 11, 2019, which was found after police tried to pull him over on Cameron Avenue for running a stop sign.

Reports said Armstrong ran from the car but was caught in a nearby driveway.

Armstrong was free on bond when the case was transferred from state to federal court and he was indicted. He was not arrested until Jan. 2, when police were investigating a Jan. 1 shooting where a man was shot in the leg in the parking lot of Topsy’s Lounge on Logan Avenue.

Police went to arrest him at a Stansbury Drive apartment, but he led police on a foot and vehicle chase. He was bitten by a police dog before he was taken into custody.

Armstrong’s case for the bar shooting is still pending in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.