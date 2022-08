YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been continued for the suspect in a February shooting death on the South Side.

Robert Weaver, 37, was arraigned in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday on a charge of murder for the Feb. 21 shooting death of 22-year-old Lamar Reed, who was found lying in the middle of Donald Avenue dead from gunshot wounds.

Weaver pleaded not guilty. He has an Aug. 10 preliminary hearing before Judge Maureen Sweeney.