Suspect in Warren Twp. chase from October back in custody

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect in a chase from last October in Warren Township is now in the Trumbull County Jail on failure to comply charges.

On October 3, officers were initially called to Super Suds Car Wash on N. River Road for a reported disturbance.

According to a police report, when they arrived, they found 36-year-old Anthony Flint, of Columbus, walking around the parking lot barefoot while talking to himself. Police said he was also throwing punches in the area, “shadow boxing.”

An officer reported that upon asking if everything was OK, Flint responded that he was a citizen of the state of Pennsylvania and that he didn’t have to speak to the officer. When asked for his identification, Flint responded that he was just trying to get back to Columbus, according to the report.

Police said Flint then jumped into the vehicle and drove away, through the yard near the car wash, continuing along the shoulder of Mahoning Avenue and then southbound down Mahoning Avenue.

The report stated that Flint led officers on a chase, at times sticking his head out of the window, appearing to taunt officers.

The report states that the chase lasted about 23 minutes, and stop sticks were used to try to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle eventually pulled over on Parkman Road, where officers ordered Flint out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

Police reported that he had a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation in Jackson County, Ohio. A suspected “crack pipe” was found in the vehicle and taken as evidence, the report stated.

Flint was taken to the hospital for a medical and mental health evaluation due to hallucinations that he appeared to be having, police said.

According to court records, Flint failed to appear in court earlier this month on failure to comply charges related to the incident, so a warrant was issued for his arrest. He turned himself in on Wednesday and was arrested with his case set for a hearing on April 29.