Suspect in Virginia Beach shooting arrested in Youngstown

He is currently being held in the Mahoning County Jail but will be sent back to Virginia Beach to face charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY/WKBN) — Police arrested a third person in connection with a life-threatening shooting that happened in Virginia Beach last month.

On January 8, police say they issued warrants for 22-year-old Tyrion Logan, of Virginia Beach. He was charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and aggravated malicious wounding.

Logan was arrested January 14 in Youngstown, Ohio. He is currently being held in the Mahoning County Jail but will be sent back to Virginia Beach to face these charges.

On December 3, 2020, Virginia Beach officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Lynnhaven Parkway and Centerville Turnpike.

Officers got there and found a man with a life-threatening injury from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital by Virginia Beach EMS.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows the victim was in his vehicle on Lynnhaven Parkway when he was shot by an unknown person or, possibly, people.

The next day, December 4, two arrests were made in connection to the incident.

E’ze Anyanwu Pritchard, 22, of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with multiple firearm violations, including use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felonious assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Verneka Lynnae Wiggins, 24, also of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in a felony.

E’ze Anyanwu Pritchard and Verneka Lynnae Wiggins

After gathering information through the preliminary investigation, it is believed that the suspects and victim didn’t know each other.

Additionally, police determined, based on evidence in the case, there was a third person involved who left the state shortly after the shooting.

The case is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.