YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man facing complicity charges for the April 15 shooting death of a 15-year-old girl is now in the Mahoning County Jail.

Saun Peterson, 20, was booked into the jail Tuesday on a charge of complicity to murder in the shooting death of Amya Monserrat, who was shot and killed following a birthday party at a 3503 Southern Blvd. restaurant.

A warrant was issued April 25 for Peterson. He was arrested last week in Columbus and returned to Youngstown Tuesday.

He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Monserrat was hit by gunfire during a birthday party at Martha’s Boulevard Tavern at the corner of Southern Boulevard and Ravenwood Avenue. According to police, a fight broke out, and there were multiple shooters between two groups — a conflict that has been going on for a couple of weeks.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on murder charges. He is being without held bond in the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center.