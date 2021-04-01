Suspect in south side Youngstown bar slaying indicted on murder charge by grand jury

Police said Erik Jenkins fired at least a dozen rounds at a security guard at the bar

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged with a March 4 shooting death outside a South Side Youngstown bar has been indicted on a murder charge by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Erik Jenkins, 25, is also charged with felonious assault in the shooting that killed Thomas Williams, 34, and wounded Montell Scott, a security guard at the bar once known as the Coconut Grove at South and East Lucius avenues.

Testimony at a preliminary hearing for Jenkins on March 24 in Youngstown Municipal Court revealed that Jenkins was wounded in the same shooting. Video was shown showing Jenkins firing several shots at Scott, who despite being wounded four times in the back, returned fire.

Police do not yet know if a bullet fired by Jenkins or Scott killed Williams, who was shown on video walking across the street from the bar when the gunfire broke out.

Crime scene investigators collected a dozen 9mm shell casings that police say Jenkins fired and a dozen .40-caliber casings they say Scott fired. Detectives are awaiting ballistic results to determine what caliber bullet killed Williams, who was shot in the head.

Scott was called as a witness in the preliminary hearing, but he failed to appear to testify.

Once police announced Jenkins was a suspect, he turned himself in. They are searching for another man captured with Jenkins on video who accompanied him when he fired his gun.

Police said they have a motive as to why Jenkins was shooting at the bar, but they have declined to say what it is.