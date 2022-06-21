YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said information obtained from a search warrant helped them to arrest a suspect in a shooting death at a South Avenue gas station.

Samuel Byrd, 68, was booked late Friday into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of murder. He is accused of the Wednesday shooting death of Keimone Black, 29, who was shot and killed about 3 a.m. at the Shell Station at South and Samuel avenues.

He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Lt. Mohammad Awad of the Detective Bureau said he could not comment yet on a motive.

A release from the department said officers served a search warrant Friday at an address in the 800 block of East Avondale Avenue. Police have taken several gunfire calls at that address this year.

Detectives then tracked Byrd to the Boardman Inn in Boardman, where he was arrested with help from Boardman police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team and the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force.

Police said Black was in an SUV at a gas pump when a man walked up to one of the doors and fired several shots inside. He fell out of the SUV and died later at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

A passenger in the SUV was not injured.

Keimone Lamar Black obituary