Suspect in South Avenue gas station murder indicted by grand jury

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An 18-year-old who was arrested for the shooting death of a teen at a South Avenue gas station was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Carlos Flores, 18, faces charges of aggravated murder and murder for the July 18 shooting death of Reshaud Biggs Jr., 17, who was shot and killed about 10 p.m. while pumping gas on South and East Avondale avenues.

Police have not released many details of the case.

Flores turned himself into police about a week after the shooting after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arraigned in municipal court and is being held on a $1 million bond he received during his arraignment.

Flores also has a pending carrying concealed weapon and obstructing justice case in common pleas court stemming from a March arrest when police were investigating gunfire on South Avenue and found a gun on him.

He was free on bond on that case during the time that Biggs was killed.