YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a May shooting after an argument with another man over respect issues was arraigned Monday in municipal court.

Judge Carla Baldwin set bond at $75,000 for Juan Leonard, 34, who was arraigned on a charge of improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, a second degree felony.

Leonard was taken into custody Saturday by city police. A warrant had been issued June 9 for Leonard, who was a suspect in a May 26 shooting on the west side.

Police were called about 11:46 a.m. to a home in the 300 block of Imperial St., where reports say a man told police he had been arguing on social media with another man over respect.

The victim told police the man, later identified as Leonard, threatened to kill him and the victim told Leonard if he felt that way, to come to his house.

Leonard came to the house and pointed a gun at the victim while he was outside, but the gun did not fire. The victim ran inside and Leonard fired three shots, reports say.

Reports say police found three bullet holes in the home, as well as two spent 9mm shell casings and two live 9mm rounds.

Assistant City Prosecutor Charles Mickens said there were children in the house at the time the shots were fired but no one was hit.