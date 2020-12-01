Suspect in shooting of Boardman Wendy’s employee indicted on murder, kidnapping charges

Police said the victim, who was still wearing his uniform, was shot and pushed out of a car in October

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of shooting and killing a Wendy’s employee in Boardman in October has been indicted on several charges.

Charles Sidberry is charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, kidnapping and assault.

He is charged in the murder of 19-year-old Issak Villarreal.

The manager at the Wendy’s on South Avenue where Villarreal worked said the victim asked to go outside around 11:30 a.m. Oct. 3 to get something from his mom, who was supposed to be dropping something off. The manager didn’t realize anything was wrong until someone came into the restaurant and said there was someone in a Wendy’s uniform laying on the ground outside.

Police said Villarreal, who was still wearing his uniform, was shot and pushed out of a car. He was found near the old Pizza Hut and Xtreme Clean Auto Spa Car Wash on South Avenue.

Sidberry was arrested a couple of weeks later.