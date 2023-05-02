YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a shooting last June in a city park is now in custody.

Michael Walker, 32, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was arraigned Monday in municipal court and will remain in jail at least until a May 8 preliminary hearing.

A warrant was issued for Walker for a June 16 shooting at John White Park on the East Side that wounded a man and made park patrons scatter.

Detective Sgt. Anthony Vitullo, the lead investigator on the case, said the shooting stemmed from a dispute over words that were said to a child.

Walker had been on the run since the warrant was issued but court records show he was arrested April 22 by Warren police on misdemeanor charges of obstructing official business and falsification.

He was held without bond there because of the warrant issued by Youngstown police, court records show.

Walker pleaded guilty April 27 to a charge of falsification in Warren Municpal Court and was sentenced to one year probation. He was then transferred to the Mahoning County jail.

Vitullo said there was a second shooter at the park but police need more information to make an arrest in that case. Anyone with information can call the Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911.